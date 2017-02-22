Accessibility, at Bond Head United

Sunday, February 12, was a day of celebration at the Bond Head United Church.

Despite wintry weather that made the roads treacherous, Minister Rev. Diane Knowles was joined by Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer, Procyon Construction, mason Scott Archibald, the architect and every contractor involved, and the Bond Head United Church Accessibility Committee, in cutting a ribbon to officially open the church's new accessible entrance and washroom.

Thanks to a massive fundraising effort, Bond Head United Church has a new entry that matches the existing entrance, housing a lift that connects the basement and sanctuary. The construction project cost $250,000.

The funds were raised through contributions from the congregation, but also a year-long series of fundraisers, that included a Pork Chop BBQ, Chicken Dinner, sales of home-made pies, lucky draws, trunk sales, bake sales and Walkathons.

Fundraising is continuing, to cover the cost of some add-on renovations, from replacement of a broken window to electrical repairs, found to be necessary as the work advanced.

Rev. Knowles said that the project was part of “a renewed energy and vitality in the church, and it shows in our congregation. It's growing.

“Sunday was just a testimony to the fact that all things come to those that wait and work hard and persevere. Wonderful!”