Flag Day in BWG

In 1965, Canada replaced the Red Ensign with the red and white Maple Leaf as its national flag.

The old flag highlighted the French and British heritage of the country, with visual references to England, Scotland, Ireland, Wales and, incorporating the fleur-de-lis, France. The new flag offered a new symbol of a united country, recognizing all Canadians, from First Nations to the most recent immigrants to embrace Canada as their new home.

On February 15, National Flag Day, Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer was joined by members of Council, the Bradford Legion Colour Party, and First Responders with the South Simcoe Police Service, BWG Fire & Emergency Services, and Simcoe County Paramedics, for a flag-raising ceremony in front of the Bradford Courthouse.

Mayor Keffer, in reading the Proclamation of National Flag Day, spoke of “our gratitude and respect for... all of our nation's defenders, including paramedics, fire and police,” and described the flag as a symbol of the giving and sense of community that characterizes Canada.

He urged all Canadians, on National Flag Day, to think about their Nation, the proud history and great people “that the flag represents,” as young singer Grace Ronan sang O Canada.

The red and white Maple leaf flies at the Court house year-round; the flag that was raised on February 15 was the new Sesquicentennial flag, marking 150 years since Confederation.