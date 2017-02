Not only was the BWG Leisure Centre open on Family Day, February 20, both rinks were full, for the annual Family Skate sponsored by RBC Financial Services.

RBC staff were on hand, handing out freebies – and encouraging guests to take a Family Day selfie, and post with the hashtag, #RBCfreeskate.

The Leisure Centre was open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for family activities - and was filled with local families, enjoying the holiday Monday.