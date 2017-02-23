A harvest of Strange Fruit

Bradford resident Farihah Aliyah Shah graduated from OCADU (Ontario College of Arts & Design University) last year in Photography, winning the 2016 Artscape Youngplace Career Launcher Prize.

The prize included a solo exhibit of her photographs at Toronto's Artscape Youngplace, from January 26 to February 11 this year – a combination of self portraiture, installation and still life, titled “Billie said 'Strange Fruit'.”

Shah explains: “It's reflecting on the times and the situation in the U.S., the Black Lives Matter movement. I grew up in the south, in Texas, so I had a personal connection to what's going on.”

Using Abeel Meeropol's 1937 poem, “Strange Fruit” - a powerful statement on the lynchings under the Ku Klux Klan's reign of terror in the south, set to music and sung by blues great Billie Holiday – Shah created a series of powerful images, using the body as Still Life.

She has been fascinated by Black images, in the context of Civil Rights and the ongoing struggle for justice and equality. “I wondered if there would be more of a connection if black bodies were portrayed as plants,” she says. In her photos, legs, arms and torsos emerge from the soil - organic, natural, and beautiful.

Her combination of art and activism received “really positive feedback,” and Shah now has 3 more shows coming up, including a deal with an Ottawa gallery this summer.

For more information on the artist, see fshah.format.com.