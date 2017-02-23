Moving forward with the Official Plan review

The February 7 Committee of the Whole meeting recommended approval of the Official Plan Amendments proposed for Seniors Housing, Growth and Population, Employment Lands, and Downtown Revitalization implementation in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

But when the recommendations came to Council on February 21, debate was far from over.

Council quickly approved Official Plan Amendment 24, the Seniors Housing Policy Update, and OPA 26, governing Employment lands – but it was a different story, when it came to Growth and Population (OPA 25).

Deputy Mayor James Leduc called for a deferral of the vote, after the Town received a letter earlier in the day from BILD, the Building Industry & Land Development Association, questioning the conclusion that Bradford West Gwillimbury has sufficient designated Residential lands to meet its 2031 population target of 50,500.

“There's room for us to take a second reflection on that - allow them to look at our data,” Leduc said. “It's in our best interests and their best interests to review these numbers... I would love to see this deferred just so we can make our development community a little happier.”

He suggested there could be “opportunities” to expand the settlement area boundary. “I would like to see our building community happy,” Leduc said, asking for the vote to be deferred to the next meeting of Council, March 7. “It doesn't mean we're changing our mind.”

“This is not something that just started 2 weeks ago,” said Councillor Raj Sandhu. “It's been going on for months and months,”giving developers “lots of time” to comment and provide input. He was willing to support a deferral, though, because BILD claimed that some developers were unaware of the consultant's data and conclusions.

But Councillor Gary Baynes noted that the consultants examined many scenarios, and “they still come up with the answer: there's enough.” He pointed out, “The stuff that 's being challenged has been out there for months.”

“There's been lots of opportunity,” agreed Councillor Lamb. “At some point, you've got to get off the pot and say this is it.” He noted that lands within the Bradford Settlement area boundary have yet to be fully built out.

Mayor Rob Keffer said that all of the scenarios presented by the consultants showed “ample land” for residential growth. “I can't really see there's any chance of us changing it... As the analysis shows, there just isn't any way that we need to grow our boundaries, to grow to 50,500.”

Council was told that consultant MMM Group is working on a response to the BILD letter, which will be forthcoming before the By-laws amending the Official Plan are presented on March 7. Chief Administrative Officer Geoff McKnight explained that Council approval of the Amendments is the step that directs staff to prepare the By-laws.

With Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. absent, a vote on deferring the approval of OPA 25 was split, 4-4 – defeating the motion. OPA 25 was approved.

Council also received a last-minute email from a property owner on Holland St. West, claiming that an “error” had been made in OPA 27, the Downtown Revitalization Implementation Strategy policy, in setting the maximum building height for his lands at 6 storeys. He suggested the limit should be 8 storeys.

“I don't believe we have (made an error),” Windle said, noting that 8 to 10 storeys is the limit set for the gateway areas at the east and west end of the downtown core.

“There's no 10 storeys or 8 storeys where that claim is,” agreed Councillor Lamb. It was pointed out that developers can still apply to exceed the approved maximum.

Councillors approved OPA 27. The By-laws will come to Council on March 7.