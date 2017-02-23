My Canada - The Great Hi Ho

I was born in 1950, and raised on a farm on the 5th Concession, across from the 2nd West Gwillimbury Presbyterian Church.

Through the years, I remember the stories my father told, of when he was a young man. One such story was of the “Great Hi Ho.”

Now, during my time, the place was gone – except for the foundations. The “Great Hi Ho” was an old home on some property that Graham Darling owned. It was at the end of Sideroad 10, where it turns into the 4th Concession. For four years, I live on the east corner of that intersection and would toboggan with the kids in the winter. The foundation was surrounded by lilac trees, which are still there.

The old home was used as a sort of club house by the young married or bachelor men of the area. Such names as Bus Culbert (my dad), Herb Hodgson, Clarence Baynes, Jim Bateman, Gordon “Skippy” Bateman, Graham Darling, and Robert Sutherland were members.

After chores, the young men would head up to the Hi Ho to have a game or two of cards, and of course a few drinks. This particular story was set in the wintertime.

Back then, when they had a snow storm, they had snow, and plenty of it. The 10th Sideroad at the south end was very twisty, with lots of turns. The boys were up there with the old wood stove pumping out the heat, and the drinks flowed, and the cards were good. Later on that evening, the boys headed back to their respective farms and got into bed.

The phone rang. It was Margaret Darling, Graham's sister, asking if anyone knew where Graham was. The old horse, his mode of transport, had come home but Graham was not with it.

Well, the phones started ringing, and the boys set out, on foot or on horseback, to go looking for him. They found Graham in a snow bank, sound asleep. Apparently, the horse was heading home when he walked into a snowbank and fell forward, throwing Graham off. The horse knew his way home and just kept going to the Darling home on the 6th Line, and to his barn. Soon everyone was back in their bed, with a smile on their face that everyone was safe.

Those were the good old days – good cards, good drinks, and good friends who would look after each other, no matter the time or kind of day it was.

