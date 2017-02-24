Demonstrating leadership, creative thinking

Francesca Manalo will be heading to Queen's University with solid financial support, and a high standard to meet.

She is the recipient of a University Chancellor's Scholarship, which recognizes “superior academic achievement,... proven leadership skills, and... creative and original thinking.”

The Holy Trinity Catholic High School student fits the bill.

During her high school years, Francesca Manalo has managed to maintain an average in the mid-90s, while being involved in extracurricular activities and social justice issues at her high school.

A talented musician, who plays flute, saxophone and trumpet, she was disappointed when dwindling numbers threatened the small music program at Holy Trinity. She played a leadership role in persuading the music teacher to offer band class, despite the numbers – even stepping in to conduct when the teacher was away.

She is also a member of the inclusive Best Buddies group, “a group where we come and eat lunch with students with intellectual disabilities,” she says, on a weekly basis.

The Chancellor's Scholarship provides $9,000 in the first year, with the possibility of renewal for the next three years of study, for a total value of $36,000, and guarantees a single room in residence. Renewal is conditional on achieving a GPS of 3.5 or higher in each year of study, while continuing to demonstrate leadership, creativity and involvement in extra-curricular activities.

Applicants have to be nominated by their school, through the guidance office – and Francesca, after researching Queen's University, had no trouble persuading her guidance counsellor to support her application.

She hopes to study nursing at Queen's, although she isn't sure where her studies will lead, at this point – to nursing, Nurse Practitioner studies, or medical school. “I'm really interested in the Health Sciences,” she says.

The scholarship will cover tuition, and pay a portion of her residence fees – but Francesca is still looking for other scholarship support, and maintaining her part-time job, to help pay for her post-secondary studies.

Her job? In addition to a focus on science and music, she is also a lifeguard at the BWG Leisure Centre.