Fire Safety in the home

BWG – In the wake of a fatal fire in Brampton on Feb. 14, Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire & Emergency Services is reminding the public to ensure that they have working smoke alarms on every storey of their home, and outside all sleeping areas – and have a home fire escape plan, that has been practised by all residents of the home.

“Many fatal fires occur at night when everyone is asleep, so early warning is crucial to survival,” says Deputy Fire Chief Olaf Lamerz. “The Ontario Fire Code requires working smoke alarms on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas. For added protection, our fire department is recommending that you also install a smoke alarm in every bedroom. Larger homes may require additional smoke alarms.”

It has been determined that there were no working smoke alarms in the Brampton home. Lamerz says, “We want to make sure these types of tragedies do not happen in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.”

Fire & Emergency Services also recommend the installation of a Carbon monoxide alarm outside all sleeping areas and on every storey, if the home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

Smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms should be tested monthly, by pressing the test button, and replaceable batteries replaced at least once a year – e.g. at the start of Daylight Saving Time. The alarms also wear out over time, and should be replaced based on manufacturers' recommendations.

Every household is encouraged to develop a fire escape plan, that includes 2 ways out of each room. Exits should be unobstructed, and easy to use, and the plans should be practised. Set a meeting place, outside of the home, where everyone can gather after fleeing. And once out, stay out – never re-enter a burning building.

If you have young children, elderly individuals or persons with disabilities in the home, develop your escape plan taking into consideration their needs. Determine who will be responsible for helping those with special needs to escape.

For those who live in apartment buildings, who need assistance to escape, make sure you advise the superintendent or landlord of the building, and add your name to the list of persons requiring help in the Fire Safety Plan, so that firefighters know which apartment you are in. Learn the emergency procedures outlined in the building's fire safety plan.