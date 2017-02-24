Minerva Margaret Greenaway was a pioneer in medicine, albeit a little-known one.

She was born in 1873 or 1874 in Simcoe County, in Barrie, to the Tottenham family of Tom Greenaway and Matilda Totten. (Tottenham was named after her mother’s family.)

Greenaway grew up on the family farm that was cleared by her grandparents in the 1840s. She attended the local public school and taught in Tecumseth Township before heading south to start her medical education.

This would not have been out of the ordinary if Greenaway was a man. It would have been a short trip to Toronto, and bingo. But Greenaway was a young woman, and a young woman didn’t need to obtain an education in medicine.

Luckily for her, she was among a wave (a small wave, but a wave nonetheless) of young women aspiring to a career in medicine outside of nursing – the only medical career that had traditionally been available to women.

At the end of the 19th century, medical education for women in Ontario was possible, just not easy. Toronto and Kingston both had women’s medical colleges, thanks to the work of Jennie Kidd Gowanlock and Emily Howard Jennings. These colleges helped women prepare for examinations at faculties of medicine at university.

But even after a woman received an education, she needed to find work and there was a great deal of prejudice against female doctors. It was not typical to hire women for staff positions at medical institutions.

Greenaway, however, was not typical. She entered the Ontario Medical College for Women (OMCW) in 1894, and by May 31, 1899, she had her MD, CM degree. She earned her degree with first-class honours from Trinity University.

Her post-doctorate work was done in the United States, but in 1901, she returned to Canada, opening an office on Church Street in Toronto. She immediately became a champion of women doctors and became one of the strongest proponents for the cause of getting more women into medical practice.

The Ontario Medical College for Women hired Greenaway as a lecturer in 1902. She taught there, including about the treatment of diseases in children, until the college closed in 1906. (That’s the year women were allowed admission to the faculty of medicine at the University of Toronto.) She was honorary president of the students’ association for the OMCW from 1902 to 1903. And from 1903 to 1904 she was on staff at the Dispensary for Women, also associated with the OMCW. As if that weren’t enough, she also taught nurses at the Toronto Orthopedic Hospital.

Greenaway also worked on the committee to open a women’s hospital in Toronto. The women’s hospital committee included male and female doctors, trustees and just average people. It had formed in 1899, under the OMCW, as a way of improving the hiring odds for female doctors, many of whom had a hard time getting hired at hospitals.

Initially, the committee was not successful. Toronto Western Hospital made an offer the committee didn’t find acceptable, “because it did not guarantee full and equal rights for women on its medical staff, or the creation of a separate women’s department where female patients would be attended only by women physicians.” A few other attempts to find appointments for women doctors at other hospitals also stalled over lack of equal treatment for both sexes.

As a result, Greenaway and others sought a different solution – a hospital staffed and run by women, for women. In 1911, the Women’s College Hospital was founded in Toronto, opening on Seaton Street. The facility boasted a modest seven beds and one private suite available for $15 a week. But it was an unqualified success and was operating at capacity soon after opening.

In 1915, a second branch was opened at 125 Rusholme Rd., and this soon replaced the original location. It was more than three times the size of the Seaton Street hospital with 25 beds and 10 cots for children. The hospital offered specialized treatment and, in 1920, Canada’s first woman radiologist opened an X-ray department there.

At the time, Women’s College Hospital was the only hospital in the country that served only women, that was staffed by women and that was run by women, with a female board of governors. Greenaway was one of the driving forces behind it.

Greenaway died in 1906 of typhoid after caring for her two sisters and father when they were infected by the disease. Her father also succumbed to the disease, as recounted in the Orangeville Banner obituary for Minerva: Shortly before her last illness, Dr. Greenaway returned to the city from Tottenham, where she had been nursing her father, the late Thos. M. Greenaway, and her sisters, who were down ill with typhoid fever. Her father’s case resulted fatally but her sisters were brought safely to a point where recovery was assured. Shortly after her return to the city from attending her father’s funeral, Dr. Greenaway was herself stricken down with the disease.

Her obituary in the Canadian Journal of Medicine and Surgery lamented her loss, saying her death “removes one of the most accomplished and beloved lady doctors of the Dominion.”

Despite her ambition, her service and her successes, Greenaway’s history and accomplishments remain relatively obscure compared with male contemporaries like Dr. William Osler, whose history is well-documented and whose portrait is well-known – a sad commentary on the perceived insignificance of women in medicine at the time.

Tom Villemaire is a former editor of papers in Simcoe County, including the Orillia Packet & Times, Midland Free Press, Barrie Examiner, Innisfil Examiner and Enterprise-Bulletin, and is the author of two history books. He now runs historylab.ca, podcasts and can be reached at tom@historylab.ca.