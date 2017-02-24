The Videographer's eye

James Martin has had an inside track, when it comes to understanding the workings of a studio, the creative process, and the importance of communications.

His parents operate MIMPA, Music In Motion Performing Arts Studio, and he has been engaged in recording some of the productions staged at the Bradford studio.

A year ago, he launched his own company, Magic Cut Media & Promotion – building upon his own interests and skill set.

“I've always loved the films, and the movies,” Martin says. The fledgling company was an opportunity “to use my knowledge to help other people, other businesses... Taking my passion and growing with it.”

MagicCutMedia.com offers both photography and videography services – taking photos of recitals and performance, head shots and family photos, but also creating promotional videos, music videos, recital coverage, commercials and web content.

Given his background, it's not surprising that many of his clients are dance studios, music studios, “anything to do with the performing arts.”

Martin's understanding of his clients, the higher quality of his work, and his approach – putting entertainment first in his work, to “get people interested” - all allow him to offer a unique product. “For me, it's about capturing the essence of each individual,” and each individual business, he says. “Entertain your audience. What I mean by that is to make it interesting, add a flavour to it.”

A video may be only a minute or two in length, “but you'll be watching it from start to finish!”

The young videographer is also working on his own projects, including a series of interviews with studio owners and business coaches, to create mentoring and inspirational videos. “There's collaboration in there,” he says. “I definitely want to do more of that.”

His series, “Minding Our Business,” created in collaboration with Jobee Nelson of Treblemakers Music Academy, is posted online at Our BWG.ca.

On January 29, Martin set up his equipment at the BWG Public Library. He was offering local business owners an opportunity to drop in and get tips on making their own promotional videos – and hosting a 1 year anniversary Open House, a celebration complete with mini-cupcakes from Smoochies.

For more information on Magic Cut Media & Promotion, see www.magiccutmedia.com, email info@magiccutmedia.com, or call 289-264-4966.