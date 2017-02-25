The Barrie Colts had an extremely daunting task on their hands.

And despite the final score, they held their own for most of the night.

In the end, the Erie Otters had way too much firepower for Barrie to handle, as the Colts fell 7-3 on Saturday night.

“I thought we had a good first period, but then we let off the gas in the second,” said Colts forward Roy Radke. “We also took way too many penalties.”

The game began inauspiciously for the Colts, as, just 13 seconds in, Kyle Heitzner was given a major penalty and game misconduct for a blindside hit on Kyle Maksimovich.

Despite the league's best offence getting five minutes on the power play to start the game, Erie looked lackadaisical, at it did through most of the first period.

That allowed the Colts to outwork the Otters and routinely clear the puck, only allowing a single shot on net.

Shortly after Barrie's second penalty kill, it would create an offensive chance that surprised Erie, giving the Colts first blood.

Jaden Peca chipped the puck out of his zone and forward to Jason Willms, who carried it over the blue line before dropping a pass to Radke.

The overager came in at a bad angle, but still managed to pick the corner on Erie starter Troy Timpano to give Barrie the unlikely 1-0 lead.

“We just wanted to outwork them, get pucks deep and keep them out of our end,” Radke said.

At the other end, David Ovsjannikov began the contest looking sharp, turning aside Darren Raddysh's point shot before denying younger brother Taylor on a quick tip in the slot.

The Colts managed to get out of the first with a 1-0 lead, an unlikely score line against the top-ranked team in Canada.

But Erie would wake up in the second and make life difficult for Barrie.

First, Alex DeBrincat caught Ovsjannikov off his post and banked a shot off of the Czech goalie and in.

Just 11 seconds later, Dylan Strome walked through the Colts defence and slid a puck under the goalie to make it 2-1.

Taylor Raddysh would increase the lead to 3-1 after skating into a pass from Strome, redirecting it in with his foot.

“We have to keep our game simple,” Peca said. “We're not such a skilled team, and we're young.

“We have to get pucks in deep and get a forecheck going like we did on a couple of our goals.”

The Colts wouldn't give up, and they got a good effort from rookies to get back into the game.

Willms intercepted a pass at the Erie blue line and sent a puck down low for Peca, who in turn set up Curtis Douglas at the right side.

The big centre took a step in and snapped a shot past Timpano to make it 3-2.

“We had a hard forecheck, and that's our game,” Peca said. “Willms put it down low and as I was going to turn to shoot, I saw Dougie on the far side, so I slid it across.

“He put it far post and in.”

Barrie would even the score after Radke jumped on a rebound from Robert Proner's initial shot and blasted it past the netminder.

But before the goal was even announced, Erie had regained the lead, with Warren Foegele finishing off another passing play from Strome.

“We let down a little bit, which can't happen,” Radke said. “We started battling back a bit there, but then we lost it again.”

The Colts were struggling in an attempt to keep up with the Otters, winding up shorthanded seven times in the first 40 minutes.

That led to a two-man advantage late in the period, and the Otters needed just six seconds before DeBrincat blasted home his second of the game, coming off of a juicy rebound, to give Erie a 5-3 lead after two.

“In the first period, we thought we had them, and we were playing great,” Peca said. “In the second, we really ran into more penalty problems and playing against a top team in the league, you have to stay out of the box.”

Although the Colts would kill off two penalties to begin the third, they couldn't hold Erie off the board much longer, as Darren Raddysh fired a shot through a maze of bodies and past Ovsjannikov, giving the Otters a 6-3 cushion.

Taylor Raddysh would make it 7-3 with a late power-play goal.

It was a rough night for Barrie offensively too, as the Colts managed just 14 shots on net all night, including only two in the third.

Barrie's next contest is on Friday in North Bay.

twitter.com/stephen_sweet

COLTS ON THE SCORE SHEET:

Roy Radke: 2G

Jason Willms: 2A

Jaden Peca: 2A

Curtis Douglas: 1G

Robert Proner: 1A

David Ovsjannikov: 34 saves