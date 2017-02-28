It was Animal Family Day at Wishing Well Sanctuary in Bradford West Gwillimbury – a vegan-themed Open House, February 18, that invited the public to drop in and meet the domestic animals that have found a safe sanctuary, rescued from the slaughter-house or abuse.



There were crafts for the kids, hot chocolate and cider, face-painting, and SweetTeeth's Vegan waffles and Ice Cream, with all of the proceeds going to support the Sanctuary.



“There's a huge need,” says Wishing Well founder, Brenda Bronfman. With so many hungry mouths to feed, from chickens and ducks, to sheep, goats and cows, it can cost $90,000 for hay alone, over the winter. “I know everyone needs money, but we don't only want to survive, we want to thrive,” she says, and keep up repairs and additional educational programs.



The animal sanctuary received a boost, on Family Day. James Purcell donated $1,000 to help keep the centre viable.



“I knew that I wanted to make a donation to some charitable organization that was involved in animal protection,” he says.

Purcell, who hails from Nova Scotia, decided to support several animal sanctuaries, the first of which is Wishing Well. “I want to inspire other people to donate, whatever they can - $10, $50, $100.”



“There are some wonderful people. We've got a great community here,” says Brenda, but she is hoping to go beyond individual donors, and find a corporate sponsor who could provide a solid base and connect with the ideals of the Sanctuary – which includes connecting with the rescued animals to create a healing environment and educational opportunities for families and youth. “We want there to be a synergy.”



For more information on Wishing Well Sanctuary or to make a donation, see www.wishingwellsanctuary.org. Registration is now open for Summer Camp opportunities for ages 7-12. Volunteers and board members are also wanted.