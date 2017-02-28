It's time for Trudeau to show prisoners mercy

You may not have noticed that Pope Francis's Holy Year of Mercy quietly ended just before Christmas. Justin Trudeau's grade for that year was a solid F, while his pal Barack Obama merits a reasonable B. It's detention time for the prime minister.

At the mid-point of the year, the president had granted 348 sentence commutations. A commutation reduces the sentence to something less than originally imposed, as a recognition that the sentence was or has become disproportionate to the harm caused and the offender's role.

By the end of the Holy Year, the outgoing president had more than doubled his previous grants, to a total of 944 commutations. And by the end of his term, in late January, the number had increased to 1,176.

In contrast, the prime minister's mid-year total of sentence remissions (as they are called in Canada) was zero. At the end of the Holy Year, his total was zero. And at the end of 2016, still zero.

Now, let's be clear: Obama had eight years in office, while Trudeau has had just over one. And Obama did not grant his first commutation until more than 3 1/2 years into his first term. Perhaps Trudeau will also find mercy near the end of his first term.

But the point is, it was the Head Guy's Holy Year of Mercy. The Top Roman. The one you click on to reach You Know Who if you are a member of that faith. If that didn't move the prime minister, what will? Sheer political expediency at the end of his mandate? The threat of a Trump-like successor rising out of the Conservative mists in 2019?

It's not as though there aren't candidates for mercy in Canada. If all of us were judged forever solely by the worst thing we did on the worst day of our lives, we would be one miserable nation. Instead we show remarkable acceptance of our own and others' shortcomings. "Pick yourself up and try harder," we're inclined to say. "Here, I'll help you."

For some three million Canadians, the worst thing they did resulted in a criminal conviction. When the judge is able to exercise discretion, the resulting sentence is usually within the range of what most would consider reasonable.

But when mandatory minimum sentences are created, an elephant sits in the courtroom, taking up the space that would otherwise be given to assessing the particular facts of the crime and the particular characteristics of the offender. Mandatory minimums are most often created in a flurry of political fervour, often in response to a single event, or as a one-size-fits-all response to a complex and nuanced social problem.

Over the past decade, the United States has moved away from mandatory minimum sentences. That still leaves many thousands serving pointlessly long terms. Obama acted to shorten the sentences of about 1,200 Americans. This is still less than five per cent of the number who asked for relief, and an even smaller percentage of those sentenced to disproportionately long terms.

But so far, Trudeau has neither moved away from mandatory sentencing nor pursued sentence remissions. Maybe he doesn't know where to start. So here's a suggestion: Take a look at a few Canadians who are serving life sentences imposed as a mandatory minimum. Not all 5,321 of them. Start with less than one per cent, or half of one per cent. Low- or no-risk Canadians whose decades of custody have become just another way to waste your tax dollars without improving public safety.

Trudeau failed the Pope's Holy Year of Mercy and is now in the detention room. But the Pope didn't want him writing lines on the board, "I will show more mercy." The cure for inaction is action.

If you wouldn't do it for the Pope, at least do it for the rest of us.

Mary E. Campbell is a correctional expert and human rights advocate.