Church bell rings again in Bradford

It's been years since the church bell at Trinity Anglican Church in Bradford called the faithful to worship, tolled to mark a passing, or rang joyously to celebrate a wedding.



Not since engineers discovered rot and rusting bolts in wooden structure of the bell tower, and declared it unsafe.



The bell was cast in the U.S., in 1898, and hung in the bell tower in 1900. It could be heard in Bradford on Sundays, holidays and special occasions, until water damage to the surrounding structure silenced its voice, in 2013.



Former Priest-in-Charge, Father Dan Graves launched a fundraising campaign, to raise the estimated $60,000 needed to restore the tower. It was interim priest, Father Rob Sweet coming out of retirement to lead the congregation, who saw the goal met, and brought in a contractor to undertake the work.



And on Sunday, February 26, Father Rob blessed and dedicated a plaque commemorating the restoration, and the tower itself, before pulling on the bell rope to let the bell ring once more.



“This is an exciting time,” he told his congregation. “There's just some work on the exterior that has to be done, but the bell is safe to ring... (and) may again call Your faithful people to praise and worship.”



Following the dedication, there was a farewell luncheon in the church hall. Father Rob Sweet is leaving as Interim priest on February 28. His replacement, Reverend Dana Dickson will take office on Ash Wednesday, March 1.