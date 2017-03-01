Paying the penalty

In 2015, when Bradford West Gwillimbury Minor Hockey won the “Battle of the Gwillimburies” against their East Gwillimbury rivals, East Gwillimbury Mayor Virginia Hackson accepted a Bradford Bulldogs jersey, and wore it to her next Council meeting.



This time, the jersey was on the other mayor. The East Gwillimbury Eagles defeated the Bradford Bulldogs in a majority of their games, back in December 2016, to win the Battle of the Gwillimburies – and on February 22, BWG Mayor Rob Keffer travelled to East Gwillimbury Council in Sharon, to receive an Eagles jersey.



The presentation was made by several young Minor Hockey players with the EGMHA. Mayor Hackson, who attended a number of games during the “Battle,” told the players, “We're pleased that you won, but more pleased with the sportsmanship.”



“The friendly rivalry we have does make good neighbours,” said Mayor Keffer, as he donned the Eagles jersey. “Both communities are winners.”

He promised to wear the jersey at the next meeting of his Council, on March 7.



Of the five Battles of the Gwillimburies held so far, Bradford West Gwillimbury has won the cup twice, East Gwillimbury three times – and both sides are looking ahead to the next match-up.

