A MEGATHON marathon

From MMA (Mixed Martial Art) to Tai Chi and Kelani Spirit; from Spin class and Firefighters' Bootcamp to Yoga and Aquafit – there was something for everyone at the third-annual MEGATHON fitness marathon at the Bradford West Gwillimbury Leisure Centre, last Saturday.

But the event was more than a fitness challenge, offering 35 minute classes for only $10 each – or up to 5 classes for $30 - from 7:45 a.m. to noon. The MEGATHON was also a fundraiser for Southlake Regional Health Centre's Cardiovascular Rehab and Prevention program, a program now offered at the Leisure Centre by experienced therapists and volunteers who help an estimated 80 local residents live heart-healthy lives, following cardiac surgery or treatment.

The goal was to raise $1,500 for the Cardiovascular program. Last year's MEGATHON fell just shy of its target – but this year, said organizer and Fitness Supervisor Stephanie Uren, response was enthusiastic, with more than 60 participants registered, and the fundraiser surpassed the target.

“The support we get from the Bradford West Gwillimbury community is amazing,” said Uren.

One of those who helped the MEGATHON reach its goal was BWG Councillor Gary Baynes, Chair of the Active Transportation Committee. He pledged to walk 100 laps (11 km.), and collected $330 in pledges from his fellow Councillors. In fact, he went further, walking 108 laps, or 12K.

“This is a great event, and it's really encouraging to see so many people here,” said BWG Mayor Rob Keffer, who stopped by to thank organizers and participants – and to take a spin on the “Blender Bike”, a bicycle-powered blender that made blueberry-banana smoothies for the crowd.

Southlake Health Centre Foundation provided draw prizes for the participants. Winner of the Fit Bit was Linda Chyz; Lacey Dunning won the Sports bag.