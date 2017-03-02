Glamour at CHATS

CHATS (Community & Home Assistance to Seniors) organized a special day for its Adult Day Program participants, on February 23 – Glamour Shots Day.

Students with the Canadian Beauty College provided new hairdos and make-up make-overs for all who wanted to participate. The make-overs were followed by a luncheon, and Glamour Shots with Steph Donaher Photography – complete with “props” that included feather boas, bouquets of roses, and Top hats and ties for the gents. Flowers were donated by Linda's Floral Designs.

There were lively quizzes, refreshments, a lesson in flower arranging, and an “Oscar Party” at the CHATS offices at 448 Holland St. West in Bradford – a lively, stimulating day of fun and glamour, that made the participants feel like stars.

For more information on the Adult Day Program, and other CHATS programs including Home at Last, Home-making, Meals on Wheels, Telephone Assurance, Transportation, and Wellness Programs, see www.chats.on.ca or call 1-877-452-4287. There is a nominal charge for most programs, but subsidies are available.