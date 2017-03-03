My Canada... Arriving at Pier 21

My parents, Tony and Clelia (Clara) Agresti, were born in Verona, Italy, and some time after World War II, with the decline of the European economy, my father decided to go to Rome to find work. I was born in Rome, and baptized at the Vatican.

Due to a lack of work in Italy, my father decided to head to Canada – at first, alone – for better opportunities. A year later, I boarded the Saturnia passenger ship with my mother and older brother, to join him. I was only 6 years old.

The ship made several stops, including Genoa, before heading to Canada. I remember walking around the ship by myself. It was crowded, and I spent time speaking to some of the passengers. The trip took several weeks, and it was on February 12, 1957 that we finally arrived at Pier 21 in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

My father, who also travelled by ship, had ended up working at the Noranda mines in Kirkland Lake. We finally reunited as a family several months after our arrival in Kirkland Lake.

Through his friends, my father heard of better work opportunities in Bradford, and relocated the family in December 1957. He worked several jobs to make ends meet, and became an Electrician. Later, he worked as the electrician at Bailey River Farms on Dissette St., where he stayed until his retirement. My mother worked at Holland River Gardens, packaging carrots and onions, and later at Tip Top Plastics in Newmarket, making hair rollers.

Throughout the years in Bradford, we lived in four different homes – all on John St. My two siblings and I went to school at St. Mary's on Frederick St., where we were taught by Ursuline Nuns. In those days, the teachings were very strict.

The Nuns lived in the Convent next door to the school, and Mother St. Andrew was the principal. While in Kindergarten, sometimes our class walked over to the convent, and had soup and home-made bread for lunch, made by the nuns.

Attending the High School on Queen St. was fun. Mr. Aickman was the Principal at the time.

In January 1969, I joined the CIBC,where I worked for 26 years. The branch was initially located at the “Four Corners” - and I had the opportunity to see the bullet holes, left by the 1951 robbery by members of the infamous Boyd Gang. The branch later relocated to a larger building west of the Four Corners.

I met Franco Furlan at a dance at La Rotonda Banquet Hall in Toronto in 1970. Franco had come from Pordenone, Italy at the age of 19. We married in Bradford in 1972 at Holy Martyrs of Japan Church, then located on Moore St., and had two wonderful boys – Jason in 1974 and Frankie in 1977. Franco, a carpenter by trade, built our current home on Imperial Crescent in 1988, with help from our sons.

In 2009, I returned to Pier 21, two years after my mother's passing. I wrote a little story about our journey to Canada in the Memory Book at the Pier. I felt very emotional and teary-eyed, as I stood in the room that was the gateway to a million immigrants like myself, and had a vision back to when I was a little girl. I remembered the spot where our luggage and trunk were placed – even the memory of my father's belt, wrapped around by luggage to hold it together. My father passed away in 2003.

Today, after living 60 years in Bradford, surrounded by friends, church and the community where our two sons (both happily married) continue to reside, and blessed with 3 wonderful grandchildren – I still think of Pier 21, as the gateway to our life in Canada.

For Canada's Sesquicentennial year, The Bradford Times is asking readers – both long-time residents, and newcomers to the country – to share some of their favourite places, events and memories of this country we call home. Stories, photos and comments can be sent to Mking@postmedia.com, subject “My Canada,” or mail to “My Canada,” Bradford Times, 74 John St. West, Box 1570, Bradford ON L3Z 2B8.