Official Plan Review update

On February 7, Planning staff and consultants presented four proposed Official Plan Amendments, setting policies for Seniors Housing, Growth and Population, Employment Lands, and Downtown Revitalization implementation in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

Initially, it was suggested that the By-laws would be coming back for Council consideration at the March 7 meeting; Town staff and the Offical Plan Review consultants MMM Group and WSP now anticipate presenting the By-laws at the March 21 meeting of Council. The delay reflects public comments received, from developers and other interests, at the February meeting and since that time. Additional materials will be presented, in response to the questions raised.

Updated materials will be published on the Official Plan Review Project web page, www.townofbwg.com/PlanBWG.