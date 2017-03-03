Treasure Hunt Day in BWG

One man's trash is another man's treasure.

This summer, Bradford West Gwillimbury residents will be able to put that to the test, when BWG holds its first Treasure Hunt Day.

It's a concept that has been successfully used in other municipalities, as a way to keep bulky items out of landfill, and out of ditches. On Treasure Hunt Day, residents could set unwanted but still usable items at curbside – from stoves to sofas, sporting goods, books, building supplies and toys – encouraging anyone to pick up what they want, at no charge.

At the end of the day, anything not picked up and re-homed, would have to be removed from roadside.

“Other communities do this,” noted Councillor Mark Contois, including Barrie and Owen Sound. “It keeps it out of our landfill.... Why not try it here?”

“I love the idea,” said Councillor Peter Ferragine, who has led the fight against illegal dumping along roads and at donation bins. However, he warned that there is a need for public education and awareness of the limits on the program – and when to remove unwanted items from curbside. “We have to have some real good, solid communication... People understanding that they have to take it back, if it isn't taken.”

The report from staff suggested that a BWG Treasure Day only be scheduled after Council has put in place new regulations and fines, giving Enforcement the ability to enforce a clean up.

A new Road Use By-law is in the works, to control and/or prohibit the type of materials that can be placed on road allowances. If approved when presented this Spring, the new by-law would give Enforcement Officers the power to issue an Order to Comply, to remove uncollected items by a specified time; if there is no compliance, the Officer would be able to remove the item at the property owner's expense, and issue a fine.

“I like the idea, but I agree with my colleagues, communication is the key,” said Councillor Raj Sandhu, noting that he didn't want Enforcement to be tied up handling issues of non-compliance.

“This can be a trial,” said Contois. “If it doesn't work, we kibosh it.”

Council, in Committee of the Whole, recommended approval, and moving forward once the regulations are in place.