Carnaval Osler, a winter festival at Sir William Osler Public School in Bond Head celebrating Bonhomme Carnaval and Canada's French language tradition, was scheduled for March 1. But after the warmest February on record, and with temperatures soaring into the double digits, there was no snow for Carnaval activities, and the event moved indoors.

Instead of snow sculptures, the students built wood sculptures in the library. Instead of an outdoor obstacle course, they ran through a a course set up in the gym. They made Bonhomme Carnaval buttons and crafts, tried Bonhomme Bowling, enjoyed “le chocolat chaud” and croissants – and practised their French.

Students, from JK to Grade 7, were divided into 12 “teams,” each representing a different country, for the day of fun. Grade 7 students were team leaders; Grade 8s organized the activities, under the direction of French teacher Mme. McConville, and everyone enjoyed a Joyeux Carnaval!