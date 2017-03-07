Canadian Drumgear can't be beat

Years ago, drummer Nick Volpe played in a number of bands – but then, "life happened.”

He started to get back into drumming about 5 years ago - but quickly “got frustrated. There were things I couldn't get,” gear that just wasn't available locally.

Volpe started Canadian Drumgear online, to support other drummers and “make sure they can get things in their hands, at affordable prices.” Drum percussion by Meinl and Zildjian, Aquarian drum heads, drum kits by Tama and Sakae. Drum sticks. Hand pans. Singing bowls.

Now Volpe has taken the next step, and opened Canadian Drum Gear – a storefront located in the plaza at 157 Holland St. East in Bradford, behind the 7-Eleven store.

It's more than a retail outlet for popular brands. The CDG Drum Education Centre also offers two “teaching rooms,” and facilities where drummers can film promotional videos for YouTube, and practice rooms, where drummers facing the constraints of apartment or condo living can come to let loose, without complaints from the neighbours.

There are also monthly jam nights, when drummers are invited to drop in, “to play off each other.”

Canadian Drum Gear is open 6 days a week, closed on Sundays, and offers the largest selection of inventory of Meinl and Aquarian in the country, and continues to ship, coast to coast, from Newfoundland to Nunavut.

Volpe has also picked up at least one local line - Silver Drums. “It sounds pretty good – he builds it at home,” he says. The connection also lets the store offer refinishing and repairs.

It's all part of Volpe's vision, and passion. “I've always loved the drums,” he says, and at Canadian Drum Gear, the customer - “the drummer” - will always come first.

For more information, see CanadianDrumgear.com, or call 905-551-DRUM (3786).