Check your smoke alarms

After reading the article, “Fire safety in the home,” Bradford resident John Grogan wants people to know that there are other factors that can lead to a smoke detector failing to sound an alarm, besides a dead battery.

He was checking the hard-wired smoke and carbon monoxide detectors in his own home, to determine if they were at the end of their life span and needed to be replaced, according to the manufacturer's recommendations, when he discovered that they were the subject of a recall by Kidde.

The detectors, KN-COSM-IBCA were recalled on November 10, 2016. When the alarm reaches the end of its life (in this case, after 7 years), it emits a “chirp” every 30 seconds. However, if the homeowner replaces the battery and hits the test button within 10 seconds, it not only disables the chirping sound, it effectively disables the alarm. Even with a new battery, the alarm won't detect smoke or CO, although the consumer might believe it is still working.

The combo alarms were manufactured between June 1, 2004 and March 2011. Approximately 1.5 million of the Chinese-made alarms were sold in Canada. For more information on recalls, see www.kidde.com.

Grogan had all 3 of his alarms replaced by Kidde.