Domestic violence can hit anywhere

The murder of Dr. Elana Fric, allegedly by her husband, neurosurgeon Mohammed Shamji, brought home the reality: Domestic violence can occur in any family, regardless of education or income level.

That’s something Julie (not her real name) knows well.

“That could have been me,” she said of the tragedy that saw Fric choked and beaten, her body dumped in a suitcase under a bridge. But Julie left in time, with her five children – one a newborn. She received help from Sandgate Women’s Shelter and ongoing support that has helped her rebuild her life.

She admits there were signs of uncontrolled temper and a controlling personality even before she married “Sam.” But like so many abusers, “he was really good at crying and masking it.”

Not only that, but he “put everything on the table on our first date” – his drug use, his temper, his anger issues. He swore he was no longer using drugs, and at only 20 years old, she believed her love would set everything straight. “I thought I could make a difference. I thought that I saw something no one else saw. It was Beauty and the Beast.”

Instead, after the wedding, things went from bad to worse.

On the outside, things looked wonderful. A 4,000-square-foot home, a professional business, private school for the children. The appearance of success made it harder for her to seek help, to be believed, “just because we had this beautiful life.”

In fact, it was a nightmare. Even so, she might have stayed, she admits. “My wedding vows, which were said in front of God and many witnesses, were sacred to me and the promise I made was not to be broken,” Julie said.

But her husband began directing the abuse toward the children. In the spring of 2015, she said, she saw her young son crying on his bed, blood pouring from his nose, and promised “I would get us help. I didn’t know how or when, but I promised our life would get better and we would have a peaceful home.”

She checked with her family doctor. “I realized I was in over my head, and I needed help,” Julie said. The doctor provided information on local shelters, therapists and anger-management classes, and Julie worked to “fix the problems ... like I had always done in the past.”

In July of that year, Sam finally confessed to cocaine use. The couple separated, and he went into a treatment centre – coming back full of promises to make things better. But in January 2016, her oldest son showed signs of depression, and the truth came out: Sam had reverted to his abusive ways.

Julie and Sam separated, and he moved out of the family home – but not out of her life. Pregnant, and terrified of the escalating threats, she finally contacted Sandgate, just days before her baby was born.

Despite the efforts of the hospital where she delivered her child, despite moving out and finding shelter elsewhere, and despite the intervention of police, Sam continued to make threats and to impact their lives, she said. He closed the family business, ending health benefits. He failed to pay household expenses, forcing the sale of the family home. He changed the passwords of her email, bank accounts and social media accounts; he emptied the joint account “and left the kids without anything,” and he cancelled her credit cards.

He was arrested and faced numerous charges – most of which were dropped after he pleaded guilty to breach of probation.

Julie is still involved in a court battle, to ensure visits with the children are always supervised. She is trying to normalize her life after years of abuse, and seek help for her children. “It is beyond overwhelming as a mom,” she said. “I have discovered that the journey to end the cycle of abuse will take much more than just me. I need to trust a team of supporters.”

She has praise for police, Children’s Aid, and victim services, who have provided counselling; Family Services York Region and Sandgate Women’s Shelter for their services and programs. But she knows the journey could take years.

Julie and her children are now in a safe place. Only two bedrooms and two closets, quite a contrast with the former family home, “it’s happy and peaceful ... That’s what’s important,” she said. She is sharing her story in hopes of giving other women the strength to leave an abusive situation, and to effect change in a system that too often places a financial and legal burden on the victim.

“I think, when a woman says there’s a problem, she needs to be heard,” Julie said. The court system should pay more attention to the safety of the children, rather than creating legal pitfalls. “It is unfair and unjust that mothers who want to protect their children have to go through so much in the family court system.”

Custody and access issues are expensive and cause emotional strain on the family, especially when parents aren’t in agreement. “It’s not fair that a mom with five children has to lose everything to fight for her children’s safety.”

But it has been worth it. “I will teach my children that no person should ever treat anyone the way we were treated. I continue to advocate for my children and continue to get us the help we deserve for the years of abuse we suffered.

“I promise to never remain silent about the abuse we were victims of, and to put an end to the abuse my children and I suffered.”

She added, “I experienced all forms of abuse throughout our nine years of marriage. Unfortunately, I didn’t leave for what he did to me. I left because of the abuse towards my children.”

Julie has this message for other women: “Know that you don’t deserve the abuse. If and when that moment comes when you decide to break free, know that you are stronger than you think. The journey ahead will be difficult, but over time it will get better. You will have peace, and you will emerge from the storm a stronger, more resilient person with an incredible story of hope to share with others. Call a local shelter like Sandgate. Take the first step.”

Last month, Julie held a party at Kidergy Indoor Playground in Bradford, celebrating not only the first birthday of her youngest child, but the first year anniversary of her escape from abuse. In lieu of birthday gifts, she asked guests to bring donations for Sandgate Women’s Shelters. She thanks Kidergy for donating the use of the facility, Costco Barrie for the birthday cake, and Regino’s Pizza in Bradford for a discount on pizza for the party.

South Simcoe Police advise that Domestic Violence is a serious crime, defined as the use of physical or sexual force, actual or threatened, by a partner or ex-partner. It includes stalking, or harassing, threats to children, family members, pets or property. Domestic violence can also take the form of psychological/emotional, verbal and financial abuse. Police want victims to know that they are not alone. Officers are available, 24-7, and can put victims in touch with VCARS, the Victim Crisis Assistance and Referral Services – which provides short-term support, and referrals to community agencies.

When in immediate danger, call 911.