Bradford bowled for kids' sake

Every lane at Bradford Underground Bowling was full during the annual Bowl for Kids Sake community day in Bradford – a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of York and its mentoring programs in York Region and South Simcoe.

Teams included the Big Brothers Big Sisters Turkeys led by Big Brothers Big Sisters of York board member Katie Duncan, Bradford Legion Branch 521, St. Louis Bar and Grill 'Wings', Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, Bradford & District Lions Club, and the South Simcoe Police Auxiliary – all accepting the challenge to don bowling shoes, try five-pin bowling and raise money.

Thanking Bradford West Gwillimbury for its ongoing support were Big Brothers Big Sisters of York CEO Sarah Dame and board chair Dean Smalley.

Smalley emphasized the importance of the youth-focussed organization and its programs for kids. “It’s really hard without a mother or father in your life. With mentors, it really makes a huge difference,” he said.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer bowled on the Town team captained by Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. “Our community always steps forward and adds support,” the Mayor said.

The Bradford Lions made a special presentation to Big Brothers Big Sisters at the bowling alley – a cheque for $500, bringing the total raised in an hour or so of bowling to $6,030.

The top fundraising team was the Bradford legion. Filling two bowling lanes, the team raised $1,550.

For more information on programs offered by Big Brothers Big Sisters, volunteer opportunities, or donations, see bbbsy.ca.