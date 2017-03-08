Farm Fire safety... preventing barn fires

Early in January of 2014, Innisfil firefighters were called to a barn fire on Innisfil Beach Road.

Although the blaze was quickly extinguished and the structure escaped major damage – the fire wasn't even hot enough to melt the snow on the roof – five horses died, due to smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was believed to be a portable heater, plugged into an extension cord on top of bags of feed, to keep pipes from freezing.

Portable heaters, wiring gnawed by mice, the presence of combustibles near heat sources – including cobwebs festooning incandescent light bulbs; extension cords used in place of proper wiring; even spontaneous combustion, in hay stored while still damp, have all been identified as causes of fire.

The cost to agriculture has been huge. In 2011, there were 186 barn fires reported, with losses estimated at nearly $36 million – excluding the cost of lost livestock. In 2014, there were 150 such fires, with losses estimated at over $28 million.

“They're in the news all the time,” says Mike Symes, Fire Prevention Officer with Innisfil Fire & Rescue.

His department launched a “Farm Safety Program” last year, providing free inspections of barns and other farm buildings, to identify potential fire hazards and provide recommendations that could prevent tragic losses.

The Fire Code isn't specifically designed for barns, says Symes, but it's possible to go in, with the permission of the owner, and identify ways to make the structures safer.

. Location. Is the municipal sign (Green Sign Number) clearly visible, at the correct driveway - “The driveway we can get the firetrucks into?” Response time, always critical, can be delayed if firefighters have to search for “Green Haven Farm” or “Maple Acres.”

. Identification of hazards. Are there unprotected wires in the barn? Extension cords and portable heaters in common use? “Electrical is the No. 1 cause of fires in these buildings,” Symes says – but the inspection will also look for the presence of “hot work” (grinding or welding) being carried out in the barn, refuelling of equipment, smoking, sources of spontaneous combustion, and “housekeeping... 50 years of not dusting adds up. Those cobwebs get pretty nasty.”

Cobwebs are highly flammable. “You might as well run a wick right through the barn... A clean barn is a safer barn.”

The inspection will provide recommendations – from cleaning away cobwebs, to covering spray foam insulation with drywall, to switching from incandescent to cool-to-the-touch LED lighting. “Zero heat, and it's a decent light,” says Symes, “and they'll save you money.”

Fire extinguishers should be checked monthly, and replaced regularly.

Smoke alarm systems “typically don't work in barns,” due to the dust in the air. Heat detection systems do, but are costly – although, considering the potential losses, it makes sense to invest, Symes said.

Extension cords should be removed after use, and infrared cameras used to identify “hot spots” in wiring – where rust behind a cover plate might be creating safety issues, or a light is overheating, due to a faulty ballast.

Farmers are encouraged to remove “hot work” from barns, or at least create a separate room, closed off from the rest of the barn, where a fire can be contained.

The amount of hay stored in any area where livestock is present should be limited. Smouldering hay is “very hard to put out,” Symes notes. “It creates a lot of smoke,” with deadly results.

The Farm Safety Program also encourages farmers to come up with an escape plan, to quickly get livestock out of a barn and to safety, in case of fire. By the time firefighters arrive wearing their bulky breathing apparatus, with sirens blaring and lights flashing, it may be impossible to lead panicking animals to safety.

It's a co-operative effort, Symes says. “We need you to be the inspectors, so these hazards go away,” and to work with Fire & Rescue to prepare a “Pre-Incident Plan,” describing the best access and places to position equipment, nearest sources of water, and presence of hazards, including solar panels on the roof and propane tanks. The information is stored electronically, and readily available if firefighters are called to the property.

The program in Innisfil is free, and has been adopted or adapted by several other fire departments – yet only 15 local farms have participated so far.

“How do we get the message out?” Symes wonders, noting that there's no “Big Brother” aspect to the program, no penalties since the building code doesn't apply to barns. The only goal is to prevent fires.

“We want to work with you. The fewer times there are farms on fire, the fewer times our guys go out, the fewer times they're exposed to cancer-causing chemicals... It's just the right thing to do.”

Barn owners in Innisfil can call 705-436-2763, to arrange for a free barn inspection.