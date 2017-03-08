NEW TECUMSETH – Two people face drug charges, and two more are wanted, after police seized as much as $1-million worth of Ketamine here.

Health Canada states Ketamine is odourless and colourless, and its effects can make it difficult for a person to resist sexual assault. For these reasons, Ketamine is often used as a date rape drug, says Health Canada.

On May 15, 2016, New Tecumseth firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 9th Line, outside Beeton.

It became clear, said Nottawasaga OPP, that the residence was being used as an illegal drug manufacturing lab.

Police recovered approximately 26.5 kilograms of Ketamine at various stages of refinement, with an approximate street value of $750,000 to $1 million.

Two males – one age 52 from Toronto, the other 45 from Scarborough – were arrested Tuesday. They are charged with drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Their bail hearings were scheduled for Tuesday in Barrie.

Police are looking for two others, age 40 and 46, of no fixed address.