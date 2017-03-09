The very first National Women's Day was held in the U.S. on February 28, 1909 - honouring the International Ladies Garment Workers Union's fight for better working conditions. Since then, Women's Day has been celebrated around the world, always tied to the struggle for fair wages for women, women's suffrage and international solidarity.

In 1975, the United Nations declared March 8 as International Women's Day, with a focus on gender parity, empowerment, and the achievements and potential of women.

The Portuguese Cultural Centre of Bradford hosted its 12th annual International Women's Day gala on March 4 - a “women only” evening that included music, fashion and food. Men were welcome, but it was to cook and serve the dinner or, like singer Tony Camara, to entertain.

Danny Viveiros emceed the evening. “We understand that women's empowerment in Canada is very necessary to bring gender equality, as we understand that gender equality is necessary for women's empowerment,” he said, calling on individuals, governments, and companies to work together to “create a better world” where women are not treated as second class citizens, but are celebrated, honoured and respected.

Among those participating in event at the Portuguese Cultural Centre were 15 year old singer-songwriter Samantha Paixao, now recording her first EP in Nashville; and entrepreneurs Cindy and Tamara of The Pink Closet, who provided the fashions for the gala's fashion show.

The evening was also a fundraiser for Heart & Stroke.