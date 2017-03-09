New partnership enhances public safety

South Simcoe – A memorandum of understanding between South Simcoe Police and Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue will provide enhanced search and rescue capabilities in cases of missing persons.

Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue is a non-profit organization that provides highly trained support to police agencies during searches for missing persons. The team is well-trained in search techniques and able to identify potential evidence, bringing it to the attention of investigating officers during a search.

The team will also be training front line South Simcoe Police officers and auxiliaries in search patterns, clue awareness, compass and other skills this spring.

Darren Buck, GBVSAR co-ordinator, attended the Feb. 27 police services board meeting to speak to the board and explain the role of his organization.

Noted Deputy Police Chief Andrew Fletcher, “This partnership with Georgian Bay Volunteer Search and Rescue will help put additional trained resources on the ground during the critical time of a search. We look forward to this partnership that will enhance community safety.”

The South Simcoe Police Service is promoting its new online vulnerable persons registry, not only for elderly residents and those with dementia, but for any vulnerable person, including those with special needs, autism spectrum disorder or mental-health issues.

Parents/guardians can register a vulnerable loved one online, providing a current photo (in .jpeg format), vital statistics and important information that can include favourite locations and activities, likes/dislikes, medications and the best way to approach the individual and communicate. Only police can access the information, in case of emergency – and because the confidential registry is online, “it can be updated, refreshed on a regular basis,” Fletcher said.

In time of crisis, it can be difficult to remember details and hunt for an up-to-date photo. By signing up on the registry, the information is there for police to use immediately if there is a report of a missing person.

For more information, see southsimcoepolice.on.ca and click on “Vulnerable Persons Registry.” For those not computer savvy, community partner CHATS (Community and Home Assistance to Seniors) can help; see chats.on.ca or call 888-812-4287, to leave a message for Linda Ind, key person on the new program.