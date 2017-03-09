Second retirement residence gets approvals

BWG Council has passed the Zoning By-law Amendment and Draft Site Plan agreement for a proposed retirement residence at 552 Holland St. West, submitted by KLM Planning Partners on behalf of owner/Applicant DCMS Realty (Bradford) Inc.

The 138-unit (111 living units, and 27 assisted living units), 6-storey residence will be built on 1.7 acres of land on the south side of Holland West.

“This is super, that this is the second (Seniors' building) coming in,” said Councillor Ron Orr. “We've delivered what we said we'd get done.”

Councillor Raj Sandhu noted that the developer and staff worked together to “answer all the questions,” raised by neighbours - from privacy issues, to lighting and shadowing. The new residence will give seniors “the opportunity to live close to their families, not somewhere else,” he said.

“Everyone at this table can be proud that we delivered,” said Councillor Mark Contois, adding that the building as show in artist's rendering is “pleasing to the eye.”

On March 7, Council approved Seniors Accommodation Community Improvement Plan area incentives for 98 of the 138 units – the number needed to reach the target of 250 retirement/assisted living units, set by Council. Incentives will total $1,760,506.99 – including Development Charges grant of $1.612 million, Planning fees and building permit grants of $109,251, and a cash-in-lieu of parkland grant of $39,057.97.

Council also voted to suspend the Seniors Accommodation Community Improvement Plan incentive program, now that the target of 250 units has been reached, although Staff will be allowed to accept additional applications “for potential future consideration.”

Not all Councillors agreed with the suspension. Councillor Peter Ferragine pointed out that all of the Seniors Accommodation so far has been full-service Retirement/Assisted living. “We need to look at what's in-between,” he said, calling for a new program that would provide incentives for affordable condominiums and apartments.

Councillor Peter Dykie Jr. asked for a staff report on the financial impact of extending the CIP program. “We should be looking at other forms of Seniors accommodation, opportunities. We need to be open-minded... to new applications, new ideas.”

Councillor Gary Baynes pointed out that the program can always be brought back, if needed. “Assisted living – that part is suspended,” Baynes said, noting that Council was agreed on the need for a new incentive program, to stimulate other kinds of seniors' housing. “This one has run its course. This has to come back in a different form, to get the other pieces of the puzzle in place.”