March Break Fun!

Looking for activities for the kids this March Break? There's plenty of fun, locally - from events at the Library, to March Break Camp at Scanlon Creek Conservation Area.

March Break Monday



Tiffin Centre for Conservation, located at 8195 Line 8 in Essa Twp., hosts a special March Break Monday, March 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tour the sugar bush, and visit the Sugar Shack to see how maple syrup is made. Try out snowshoes and kicksleds (if there's snow!), make a craft, and try a Scavenger Hunt. If the warm weather continues, trade in the snowshoes for birding, GPS and Orienteering! Admission is $7.50 per person in advance, or $10 at the door. Children 3 and under are free. Register in advance at www.nvca.on.ca or 705-424-1479, by March 10.



March Break at Scanlon



Scanlon Creek Conservation Area hosts a March Break Day Camp for kids ages 6 to 12, March 14-15-16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Maple Syrup making, fire and shelter building, orienteering, nature photography and more. $45 per child per day, $90 for 2 days, $115 for all three days. Contact Katarina at K.Zeppieri@lsrca.on.ca or call 1-800-465-0437 to register.



March Break Arts Workshops



South Simcoe Arts Council, 41 Victoria St. East in Alliston, offers a series of Arts workshops during March Break. Tues., March 14 - Jewellery Workshop with Brodie Summers, 10-11:30 a.m. $20. Weds., March 15 - Kids Stone/Combo Workshop with sculptor Lisa Harpell, 10:30 a.m.-noon for ages 5-8, 1-2:30 p.m for ages 9-12, $25. Thurs., March 16 - Anime/Cartooning Workshop with David Aspenleider, 10 a.m.-noon for ages 6 to 10, 1-3 p.m. for ages 9-12, $35. Sat., March 18 - Felting: Making 3-D Vessels, with Gail Franklin-Hawes of G'nR Farms, 10 a.m. to noon for ages 12 and up; $35. For more information or to register, see southsimcoeartscouncil.com or call 705-435-2378.



At the Elman Campbell Museum



The Elman W. Campbell Museum, 134 Main St. South in Newmarket, offers activities during March Break, for kids 5-10 years of age. March 14 – Paint an Object Day, 12-3 p.m. Drop in, $5 per person. March 15 – Snowflake Party, 12-3 p.m. Pre-register, $5.50 per person. March 16 and 17 – Free games and activities, 12-3 p.m. Drop in. March 18 – Ukrainian Easter Egg Workshop, 1:30 p.m. Pre-register, $10 per person. To pre-register call 905-953-5314 or email elmanmuseum @rogers.com. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.



Only in Canada?

The Simcoe County Museum, 1151 Hwy. 26 north of Barrie, hosts a light-hearted look at Canadian stereotypes, with Only in Canada? on display until May 4. Take the Canadian Taste Test, compete in interactive games and activities designed to test your knowledge of Canada, and laugh out loud, at the Mitten Challenge and the Log Drivers Waltz. Regular admission rates. For more information, see museum.simcoe.ca.

March Break at Leisure Centre

March 13. Burnt Offerings Ceramic Workshop for ages 3-10, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. $20. Pre-register.

St. John Ambulance Babysitting Basics certificate course, for ages 10.5 to 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 13 OR 15. Pre-register with $58 fee.

March 14. Pook Designz craft, for ages 7-12, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 14. $20, Pre-register.

St. John Ambulance Home Alone program for ages 8 to 12. From 9 a.m. to noon on March 14; 9 a.m. to noon OR 1 to 4 p.m. on March 15.

March 15. Fashion Academy Workshop, for ages 5-10, from 1 to 2 p.m. on March 15. $20, pre-register.

March 16. Brick Door LEGO Workshop for ages 5-10, from 9 a.m. to noon. $38, pre-register.

March 17. Animal Creations Workshop, for ages 3-10 from 11 a.m. to noon. $25, pre-register.

March Break at the BWG Library

The BWG Public Library, 425 Holland St. West, has a full slate of March Break activities, March 13-17.

. Emergency Preparedness starts with You! Join the Town of BWG Fire & Emergency Services and Simcoe County Emergency Management for a fun morning, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 13, filled with activities, crafts and safety information. All ages!

. Free Drop-in Crafts with Michelle, March 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for ages 3 and up.

. Movie: Trolls, 2-4 p.m. on March 13. Free! Bring your own snacks.

. Drop-in Family Storytime, for ages 2-8 at 7 p.m. on March 13. Includes a craft.

. Clay Workshops with Cathy Gifford of Burnt Offerings Studios, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 14; and 3 to 4:30 p.m. on March 15. Kids ages 6 and up will create a kiln-fired object to take home. $13 per workshop. Pre-register.

. Reptilia at the Library, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the Zima Room, March 14 All-ages show. $5 Tickets available at Borrower Services.

. Drop-in Crafts with Michelle, for ages 3 and up – free, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m, March 15.

. DIY Geoboards, for ages 7-12. A free activity, building Geoboards to explore basic geometry! 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., March 15.

. Rapunzel Live on Stage, presented by Big Kids Entertainment. Includes Improv and more, for ages 3 and up. March 15 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $5, at Borrower Services.

. Sing with Russ, a special concert with Russ Clayton, 10:30-11:30 a.m. on March 16, for kids up to 5 years, accompanied by a parent. $3 tickets available at Borrower Services.

. Drop-in St. Patrick's Day Party, for ages 3 and up – 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 17. Free!

. Drop-in Movie: Disney's Moana, 2-4 p.m. on March 17. Free. All ages. Bring your own snacks!