My Canada... A 'Fly Boy' remembers

In the early 1930s, my dad, Andrew Maslak and my mom, Suzanna Vdovjak, departed Czechoslovakia, seeking a better life in Canada.

They travelled by passenger ship and met in Montreal, where they married.

I was born in December 1934, and my sister Irene followed in February, 1936.

Learning of a farming opportunity in the Holland Marsh, the family relocated, purchasing several acres just south of the present day Art Janse Pumping Station. We grew a variety of vegetables, including potatoes, onions and carrots, and in 1949, bought another 10 acres on Canal Bank Rd.

My youngest sister Helen was born September 1940, and my brother John in September 1944. At the time, the population of Bradford was about 600, and all roads were gravel. We all knew each other.

During winter, we bob-sledded down Church St., as snow removal was minimal. Milk was delivered to the house by horse-drawn wagon, and we argued over who got the cream that formed on top during cold weather. Bread came by panel truck from Toronto.

Our summers were spent working the Marsh farm – hard and difficult work, with very little reward. While we worked the carrot patch on Canal Bank Rd. one July day in 1951, we heard a “pop, pop, pop” coming from town. I remarked to my brother, wouldn't it be funny if the bank was being robbed?

Later we found out that the CIBC bank had been robbed by the infamous Boyd Gang.

In 1954, Dad purchased 18 acres at the west end of Hurd St., growing cauliflower, onions, beets and such. I, being smitten by airplanes, followed my dream, and enlisted in the RCAF. Two months of officer training in London, Ontario was followed by 8 months of ground school and flight training in Claresholm, Alberta,on Harvards. Jet school in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba on T-33 Silverjets followed.

After Wings Graduation, I returned to Bradford and to my 400 Auxiliary Air Reserve Squadron, based in Downsview. We flew aircraft such as Harvards, T-33 and Sabres. Hearing rumours that TransCanada Airlines (later to be Air Canada) was hiring prompted me to apply. I was accepted, and started ground school on February 22, 1956. I was 21.

Throughout my career, I flew Harvard, T-33, Sabre, Otter, Expeditor DC-3, Viscount, Vangurd, DC-8, DC-9, 727, B767, and the Boeing 747/400, before retiring in 1994, after 38 years of service. Although I retired from Air Canada, I continued to enjoy many summers by flying my personal aircraft, a Grumman Tiger – particularly over the Holland Marsh.

For Canada's Sesquicentennial year, The Bradford Times is asking readers – both long-time residents, and newcomers to the country – to share some of their favourite places, events and memories of this country we call home. Stories, photos and comments can be sent to Mking@postmedia.com, subject “My Canada,” or mail to “My Canada,” Bradford Times, 74 John St. West, Box 1570, Bradford ON L3Z 2B8.