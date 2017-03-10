South Simcoe police say they're “shocked” with the results of RIDE patrols that stopped more than 600 vehicles in Bradford and Innisfil Thursday evening.

Police say 16 drivers were given roadside tests after admitting to drinking before driving or showing signs of being impaired.

A 'warn' result led to a three-day driver's licence suspension for one motorist, while a second was suspended for seven days after his second 'warn' result. He had a 'warn' reading when stopped at the same location, by the same officer, in December.

“That's an example of not learning from your mistakes and he'll be walking for seven days as a result,” said Const. Rich Williamson.

Another driver saw the RIDE patrol and tried to back up to avoid it. He was spotted, stopped and his roadside test registered a 'fail', police said.

A 53-year-old Bradford man was arrested and charged with impaired driving. His vehicle was impounded for seven days and his driver's licence was suspended for 90 days as he awaits a court date later this month.

Four drivers were also cautioned and released after police found small quantities of marijuana.

“Frankly, I'm shocked,” Williamson said of the RIDE results. “We hoped people would get the message that drinking and driving is unacceptable.

“Obviously, we were wrong.”