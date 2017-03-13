BRADFORD – A Sunderland man was charged with assault with a weapon after another man was struck in the face with a frying pan late Saturday.

South Simcoe police were called to a home at 11 p.m. and a woman told officers a man had come to her apartment to confront her brother.

When she restrained a man at the door to her apartment, he reached around her.

Police said this is when the frying pan was swung and her brother was struck in the face.

Officers found a 27-year-old man, arrested him and charged him with assault with a weapon.

He must stay away from the woman's brother and has an April court date.

The brother did not require medical attention.