Suspicious fires

Bradford West Gwillimbury Fire & Emergency Services were called to two suspicious blazes on Line 11, west of Sideroad 10, in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 12.



The first call came in at 4:48 a.m., reporting a structure fire in an abandoned house. While firefighters were dealing with that fire, a second blaze was reported at another empty home only one-quarter of a kilometre away on Line 11, at 6:22 a.m.



Fire Chief Kevin Gallant said that both homes were “abandoned” - and both fires were being treated as “suspicious.” The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in and was on scene later in the day, and South Simcoe Police are investigating.



Fire crews were still on the site of the second blaze at 1 p.m. on Sunday, putting out “hot spots.” Both buildings were completely gutted by fire.



Anyone who may have seen suspicious activity on Line 11 is asked to call South Simcoe Police, at 905-775-3311.