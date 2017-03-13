World Day of Prayer in Bradford

“Am I being Unfair to You?”

That was the theme of this year's World Day of Prayer, written by the women of The Philippines.

The service, held in Bradford at Holy Martyrs of Japan Roman Catholic Church, shared the stories of Filipino women who are struggling with poverty, exploitation, lack of opportunity, and the devastation of Typhoon Haiyan, and explored themes of fairness, justice, and generosity.

Attended by representatives of the Bradford Ministerial Group, and members of all church traditions in Bradford West Gwillimbury, the World Day of Prayer Service was one of over 2,000 celebrated across Canada on March 3, and in over 170 countries, around the world.

People from the Philippines made up the largest group of newcomers to Canada, in 2014 – many of them women who came to provide child care and other domestic labour, and who are vulnerable to abuse and exploitation in Canada, due to gaps in provincial and federal policy. The statistics made the shared prayers even more immediate, and poignant.

“Am I being Unfair to You?” is an important question, said Rev. Pedro Guevara-Mann, reading from the Gospel of Matthew. The response, he said, is “Am I being generous? How can I be generous?

“Where it begins is right here, with a generous heart.”

Downstairs in the Parish Hall, there were displays of the history and culture of The Philippines, and Church women served up a buffet of traditional Filipino foods and sweets.

The service was prepared and adapted for use in Canada by WICC, the Women's Inter-Church Council of Canada. World Day of Prayer offerings provide grants for projects in Canada, including programs for Women's Education and for Refugees, as well as training and health programs around the world.