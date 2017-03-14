Capital Project update... More ahead

The Town of BWG continues to move forward with an aggressive schedule of capital projects.

Khurram Tunio, manager of capital projects, provided council with a summary and an update on Feb. 21 – noting that the town spent $120 million in 2015 and 2016 and “will continue to move forward at the same pace,” spending another $140 million in 2017-18 – money provided largely through development charges, the early-payment agreement with residential developers, infrastructure funding, reserves and reserve funds, and debenture.

Tunio provided a quick update of key town projects:

• Southwest arterial road. Phase 1 is completed, bringing water and wastewater “to the doorstep of the employment lands.” In 2017, the focus will be on acquiring all of the land needed for the project, clearing trees where necessary along 10 Sideroad and Line 5. Utility relocation is scheduled for 2017-18, and construction for 2019.

• Servicing and pumping stations for Official Plan Amendment 15/16 land (Highway 400 and Bond Head). “Most of the project is under construction,” said Tunio, with substantial completion by spring of 2019. The pumping station is currently being held up by land negotiations with DG Group; a pumping station on the Highway 400 land is “well underway and on schedule.”

• Reconstruction of Scanlon, Back, Buce and Rebecca streets. Buce, Townsend and Scanlon streets have their base coats of asphalt; Rebecca and Back streets will undergo reconstruction this spring and all will be completed in 2017.

• Reconstruction of Frederick, Joseph and Moore streets is substantially complete; final work will be completed in 2017, along with some “tweaking” to the curbs on Moore Street.

• Line 5 and Highway 400 interchange is under construction. Demolition of the Line 5 bridge is slated for April 8, 2017 – closing Line 5 at Highway 400 for up to 18 months; the new bridge is expected to open in fall of 2018.

Coun. Peter Ferragine asked if the old bridge could be left in place while a new one is constructed.

“The proximity of the new bridge to the existing bridge is very close,” Tunio replied. “There is no room. The only way we have is to demolish the old bridge.” However, he noted there is a “big incentive” for the contractor to speed up the work. “There is money on the table for him to take” if the bridge is completed early.

• The Southeast arterial road (Marshview Boulevard) will be “substantially completed” by March 2017. There was a suggestion it could open in mid-March – but if so, there will be ongoing lane restrictions, as the contractor works on sidewalks, a multi-use path and landscaping, delaying completion “well into the summer.”

Director of engineering Arup Mukherjee noted if the road remains closed to traffic, it will allow the contractor to complete the work by late June/early July without lane closures.

Coun. Mark Contois pointed out opening the road to traffic while construction continues could result in safety issues. Keeping Marshview closed would make the job easier and safer, he said; if there’s a collision during lane closures, “then we’re sued.”

Mukherjee agreed, adding the closure would result in more efficient operation, besides shortening the construction period.

Council directed Marshview be closed to traffic until the work is completed – although Mayor Rob Keffer asked the road open by July 1 to provide an alternate route when Holland Street is closed for the sesquicentennial parade.

• Simcoe Road and Line 5 reconstruction and forcemain installation should be completed by summer 2017 – but there are more headaches on the way for area residents. The County of Simcoe plans to replace the bridge at Simcoe and Canal roads in 2017.