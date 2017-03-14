Crafting a made-in-BWG Zoning By-law

A public meeting under the planning act in February introduced new Zoning By-law Amendments for the Hwy. 400 employment lands – a “made-in-Bradford” solution that brings the BWG Zoning By-law for the 725 hectare area into conformity with both the Provincial Growth Plan and Ministerial Zoning Orders (MZOs).

But, as Manager of Community Planning Ryan Windle pointed out, the Town is still constrained by the restrictions placed on the BWG Strategic Settlement Employment Area by provincial regulation. It is, Windle pointed out, basically an “administrative exercise.”

The Zoning By-law Amendments create new Hwy. 400 Zones that “line up with the Ministerial Zoning Orders,” Environmental Protection lands, and an area zoned “Future Development.”

The 400A Zone is restricted to Industrial and Accessory uses; the 400B zone in the 400-88 Interchange area permits office, employment supportive and retail uses; and 400C, both Industrial and Commercial, with restrictions that match the MZOs.

The Future Development zone north of the interchange (corresponding with Area D in the Growth Plan) will preserve current uses – mostly agricultural – for the foreseeable future.

What is different is “the level of detail” in the Municipal zoning, with more information on frontages and setbacks.

Windle noted that a number of concerns and comments had been received, including requests for clarification, and a complaint that the minimum lot area may be excessive.

With the minimum set at 8 hectares, or nearly 20 acres in Zones B and C, Councillor Gary Baynes said, “That seems really big to me.”

Windle agreed. “We're taking a close look at that, for sure,” he told Council.

There were a number of comments from the public in the meeting, including a query as to “when you think something concrete might happen” on the Hwy. 400 lands.

Chief Administrative Officer Geoff McKnight replied that work on the new Line 5 interchange and servicing of the Employment Lands are “well-underway,” and that development could proceed as soon as internal servicing is in place. “It's conceivable that we will see construction by the time our systems go live – the latter half of 2018,” McKnight said.

The comments were referred back to staff for review, and a future recommendation to Council. Public comments can still be submitted to planninginfo@townofbwg.com.

“This is a process,” said Mayor Rob Keffer. “The Town is trying to have our own zoning, that matches what the MZOs were.”