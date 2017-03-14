Emergency Preparedness for March Break

The BWG Public Library kicked off March Break with an all-ages presentation on Emergency Preparedness, March 13.

Rob Heffernan, Training & Promotions Co-ordinator for Emergency Planning at the County of Simcoe, and BWG Fire & Emergency Services were joined by representatives of South Simcoe Police and Simcoe County Paramedics, to deliver a “Be Prepared” safety message.

Kids could don firefighter bunker gear, and battle a digital blaze with a digital fire extinguisher, check out the fire truck in the parking lot, talk with South Simcoe Special Constable Elisabeth Aschwanden, and learn First Aid from Paramedic Melanie Moore. There were freebies and giveaways, from coloring books and Jr. Fire Chief helmets, to Safety Planning manuals for Seniors – and information on emergency planning and 72-Hour survival kits.

Ontarians may have to deal with the aftermath of tornadoes, floods, ice storms, windstorms, and human-made incidents that include hazardous spills and train derailments. Would you be prepared, if you had to evacuate, or were trapped in your home for 72 hours, waiting for emergency responders?