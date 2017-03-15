Toronto – In January, MPP for York-Simcoe Julia Munro became the longest-serving female MPP in Ontario's history. Munro has represented Durham-York Regions, and later York-Simcoe for 21 years and 7 months – a total of 7,944 days and counting.

Munro decided to run for office to fight a local issue. “Bob Rae's NDP government had plans to build a mega garbage dump on the shores of Lake Simcoe in my home of Georgina. I knew that was not what our community wanted. I saw an ad in the local paper seeking people to join the Durham-York Progressive Conservative Association. I showed up at the meeting and joined the board,” she says. “My husband's cousin nominated me.”

Munro won the PC nomination in October 1994, and was elected as MPP of Durham-York in June 1995. She was appointed parliamentary assistant to the Premier, responsible for promoting volunteerism. Since then she has served as a Committee Chair, Deputy Whip, Deputy Speaker, and Critic for a number of files.

In Question period on March 7, fifteen minutes were dedicated to Munro's achievements. Munro “kicked up the cool factor,” as the history teacher of Barenaked Ladies drummer Tyler Stewart, said Laurie Scott, MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock.

Speaker Dave Levac thanked Munro for her contributions to Queen's Park, calling her “a fine example for all young women and men to look forward to, in terms of what this place means.”

In the evening, Munro was joined by friends, colleagues and supporters at the Albany Club, for a party recognizing her milestone. Among those attending were former Premier Mike Harris, Leader of the Official Opposition Patrick Brown, former and current MPPs.

“I was so honoured to have a large turnout of people spanning my political career who came me on this special night – from the Harris years to today, from my friends in Toronto to my dear supporters from the riding,” Munro said.

Federal Member of Parliament for York-Simcoe, Peter Van Loan delivered a statement about MPP Munro in the House of Commons.

Munro said she was "overwhelmed" and "humbled" by the tributes.