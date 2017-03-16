Capes for Kids local heroes

Twelve-year-old Nicole Johnston is a superhero to the kids at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, after she and mom, Wendy, participated in the Capes for Kids fundraising campaign.

Nicole was looking for volunteer opportunities, when Wendy learned about Holland Bloorview and its foundation. Holland Bloorview is a world leader in rehabilitation programs for children and youth with disabilities, as well as applied research and education – Canada’s largest rehabilitation centre for kids.

Intrigued, the family paid a visit to the hospital, located in Toronto, and were given a tour.

“They teach the kids what they can do, not what they can’t do,” said Wendy, with programs that focus on abilities and possibilities, not disability.

But there was disappointing news for Nicole: the Grade 7 student at St. Angela Merici Catholic School is too young to be a volunteer at Holland Bloorview. She’ll have to wait until she’s 18.

So Nicole decided to hold a fundraiser in support of the hospital foundation’s Capes for Kids campaign instead, and donated her prized Justin Beiber tickets, for the September concert in Toronto, to raise money.

Zehrs Market in Bradford allowed Nicole and Wendy to set up a table on the weekend. Donning superhero capes, the mother-daughter team handed out information on Holland Bloorview, accepted donations, and sold raffle tickets for $10 each, for the Beiber tickets and other prizes donated by local businesses, raising a total of $670.

The annual Capes for Kids campaign ran March 6 to 12. For more information, see capesforkids.ca.