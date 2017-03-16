Midget A Bulldogs in OMHA Final

The Bradford Bulldogs Midget A team played Game 1 of the OMHA Midget A Championship Finals at the Leisure Centre on Saturday, March 11, in front of a full house - skating to a nail-biting 4-3 win in Overtime. Scoring for the Bulldogs were Brett Young, Joe Heath, Jacob Beadle, and with the OT game winner, Evan Barroso.

Game 2 in the series takes place Friday, March 17, at the Wilmot Recreation Complex west of Kitchener at 8 p.m., then it's back to Bradford for Game 3 on March 18, 7 p.m. on the Leisure Centre's Blue Rink. Come out and cheer on the Midgets, as they fight for the OMHA All-Ontario championship.

