Opening EcoMobiLess cleaning and detailing

Hard-working, entrepreneurial – that describes many of the immigrants who have made their home in Bradford West Gwillimbury, opening new businesses and contributing to both the cultural and economic fabric of the community.

That certainly describes Gustavo Salinas, his wife Liliana and their family.

On March 11, the Salinas family officially opened their EcoMobiLess car cleaning and detailing service in a new permanent location at 131 Holland St. West, in Bradford.

After more than a decade of working with a Newmarket company, providingsteam-cleaning and detailing services, Salinas took the step a year ago and began his own mobile cleaning service – coming to local parking lots and driveways, golf clubs, business and special events, to provide an eco-friendly, water-less or water-reduced cleaning service, using eco-friendly products.

Among those congratulating Gustavo and Liliana on opening their new location were MP Peter Van Loan, and MPP Julia Munro.

“It's the spirit of entrepreneurialism. It's the spirit of doing something in the community – a service that's obviously needed,” said Munro, presenting the Salinas family with an Ontario flag, instead of a plaque.

Bradford West Gwillimbury Mayor Rob Keffer and members of Council, including Deputy Mayor James Leduc, and Councillor Peter Dykie Jr., Ron Orr, Raj Sandhu, and Gary Baynes, also congratulated the family – and thanked them for choosing to locate in the downtown core, helping to revitalize Bradford.

With all of the construction planned in BWG over the next few years, “there will be many, many cars needing your services,” said the Mayor.

EcoMobiLess provides cleaning and detailing year-round, including evenings and weekends – offering both interior and exterior packages, steam cleaning, waxing and buffing, for vehicles that include cars, RV s, motorcycles, boats , airplanes, transport trailers and fleets. A range of packages are available to fit any budget, including a full exterior car package starting at only $99 (special Grand Opening introductory rate, $79.)

For more information or to book an appointment, see www.ecomobiless.ca or call 647-290-8379.