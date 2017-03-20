CRA scam at tax time

South Simcoe Police are issuing a warning, regarding the Canada Revenue Agency Fraud.

Recently, an elderly female reported that she was a victim of the tax scam. Two suspects had contacted her by phone, and convinced her that she owed the Canada Revenue Agency $3,500. She paid the suspects using “Steam” gift cards, by reading the bar codes to them over the phone. It was only when they called back for more money, that she realized she was the victim of a fraud.

The CRA does NOT contact Canadians over the phone regarding their tax status, and will NEVER ask for payment in gift cards or money wires. If you receive such a call, hang up – never give out personal information.

Retailers are reminded to educate their employees to be on the lookout for persons buying inordinately large numbers of gift cards, that may be victims of fraud. Ask questions, and contact police if there is a concern.

More information is also available on the Canadian Anti-Fraud website, www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.