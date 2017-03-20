March Break fun at the Library

The BWG Public Library was one busy place, over the March Break.

All of its special programs, from the Kids' Concert by singer Russ Clayton, to the performance of Rapunzel by Big Kids Entertainment - an all-ages production that offered puns and up-to-date quips for the adults, and funny costumes, silly songs and a “love yourself” message for the kids – sold out in advance.

Drop-in programs, including craft sessions and Friday's St. Patrick's Day Party, were also packed to capacity – leading crafts guru Michelle DeGasperis to suggest that, if 2018 is anything like 2017, the Library will need to have “two shows of everything,” to accommodate the demand from a growing community.

DeGasperis was grateful to companies like Home Depot and to the Friends of the BWG Library, for providing support for a number of free March Break programs.

Home Depot provided the D.I.Y. Geoboards, that let kids ages 7-12 explore basic geometry, and a $450 contribution from the Friends was used to purchase craft supplies.

“Thank goodness for the Book Sale,” DeGasperis said, referring to the Friends of the Library's chief fundraiser, its Spring and Fall Book Sales.

The Friends of the BWG Public Library Spring Book Sale takes place March 24-26, with thousands of paperback and hardback fiction, non-fiction, self-help, Young Adult and Children's books, CDs, and DVDs available. Friday night, March 24, is Preview Night, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. – when book-lovers pay $10 per family to get first pick of the volumes. The Book Sale continues on Saturday, March 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 26 from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free on both days. Funds raised support Library Programs – like those offered during March Break.