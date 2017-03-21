St. Patrick's Day fundraiser for WYD

The last time a contingent of Youth from Holy Martyrs of Japan Catholic Church attended World Youth Day, to meet the Pope and Catholic Youth from around the world, the fundraising effort was admittedly challenging, with less than a year to raise the “big sum” needed.

The next World Youth Day doesn't take place until January of 2019, in Panama – but this time, organizers are prepared. They started fundraising on the weekend, with a St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Dance at the Parish Hall, on March 18, even though they won't know for months how many local Youth will be attending WYD.

The Dinner and Dance included a buffet dinner, Silent Auction, music by the band, “The Flailing Shillelaghs” - led by Russ Clayton - and even an appearance by Leprechaun Dave, who encouraged guests to fill his pot with “gold” for the World Youth Day pilgrims.