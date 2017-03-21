Town turns down request to revisit cost-sharing

Bradford West Gwillimbury Council received a letter from the Town of Innisfil, its partner in the South Simcoe Police Service, asking that staff meet to begin “exploratory discussions” regarding the current costing formula, that apportions the cost of policing between the two municipalities.

Council received the letter, but decided that no further action will be taken, until Innisfil provides more information on what it wants.

Mayor Rob Keffer noted that the current formula is based on number of houses, tax assessment, and population. As Bradford West Gwillimbury has grown over the past few years, “we've been paying more of the cost – almost to 50%,” but Innisfil still has more homes and a bigger population, he said.

“My feeling is the cost-sharing has served us well. I'm really not sure what Innisfil feels is another benchmark to bring forward,” said Mayor Keffer, expressing reluctance to review the formula. “It'll cost staff time, and quite probably resources. Usually something like this (involves) an exterior consultant.”

Councillor Mark Contois asked, “Has the Marine patrol been brought into this? Because Innisfil needs the marine unit more than Bradford West Gwillimbury.”

The Mayor noted that Bradford West Gwillimbury has never questioned marine unit costs, and in fact in 2014 agreed to a 50-50 split of capital costs, as part of its partnership with Innisfil – even though a new Police vessel is a big ticket item. “I think probably we were fairly generous in agreeing to the 50-50 split,” he said.

Councillor Gary Lamb pointed out the numbers are adjusted every year, to account for growth. “It fixes itself. Why do we need to review the agreement?”

“It's simple, it works out, it benefits both municipalities. I'm in favour of leaving it as it is,” said Councillor Peter Dykie Jr.

“We really don't know what they're looking for,” added Councillor Ron Orr.

