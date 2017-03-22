Art and Vines at Holland Marsh Winery

Holland Marsh Wineries invites the public to an Earth-friendly concert, Art and Vines, on March 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. - a salute to Earth Hour. The concert features a performance by acclaimed Flamenco guitarist and composer, Roger Scannura.

The goal is to raise awareness of the need for climate action, while also raising funds for the Lake Simcoe Conservation Foundation. A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the Foundation, in support of a cleaner and healthier Lake Simcoe Watershed.

As Norie Nersisyan, the winery's spokesperson notes, “Wine production relies on the health of our climate. Grape vines respond to their environment, so we want to protect their environment.”

The concert will take place in the Holland Marsh Wineries' Clubhouse, overlooking the 12-acre vineyard. Tickets are $25, for an afternoon of exceptional music, wine-tasting, and light snacks sponsored by O'Malley's Catering. Tickets can be purchased through the Holland Marsh Wineries at info@hmwineries.ca or call 905-775-4924.