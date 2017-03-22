County asked to pay for lights

The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is asking the County of Simcoe to pay for the installation of traffic lights at Bridge St. and Canal Rd. (Pumphouse Rd.) in Bradford.

The request, which came initially from the Holland Marsh Growers Association, was brought forward by the Town's Traffic Committee. Although Bridge St. is owned by BWG, County reconstruction projects will be directing more traffic to the intersection.

The County plans to replace two key bridges in the Holland Marsh starting in 2017, including the bridge at Simcoe Rd. and Canal Rd., and the bridge on Graham Sideroad. With the Line 5 BWG bridge also slated for removal this year, by the Ministry of Transportation, it leaves “no way out of the Marsh,” said Councillor Gary Lamb, except for Hwy. 400, Hwy. 9 or Bridge St.

Lamb, who chairs the Traffic Committee, has long called for lights at the Bridge St. intersection, to assist turning farm vehicles. “Amazingly, there have been only 4 accidents there” in the past few years, he said, but there are concerns that the increase in traffic resulting from the bridge closures will increase the likelihood of collisions.

The County should pay, Lamb said, because “they're creating part of the problem.”

“We're pleading with Simcoe County to do what they can,” added Councillor Gary Baynes.

Council also approved another farm-friendly recommendation of the Committee: new signage on Bridge St. and Dissette St., warning of agricultural vehicle use.