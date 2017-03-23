Cry for help from the Farmers' Market

The Bradford Farmers' Market has been run by its vendors for the past 5 years – relying on vendors' fees and a grant from the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury to provide a vibrant summer market in the parking area adjacent to the public Library.

The market, says vendor Laura Vree, has been “an ambassador for our Town, and our Town's culture of food and food production.”

But it's at a crossroads, Vree told Council on March 21. The need to maintain social media, promote the market, put up and take down temporary signage every Saturday, and move the Farmers' Market trailer on and off the site on market day is creating stress, and putting a burden on the vendors – many of whom are no longer willing to volunteer their time.

The Market does hire a manager, and relies on student volunteers, “but the workload goes beyond market hours,” Vree said, warning that the market has “reached a level of volunteer burnout.”

Only 3 vendors this year have towing capacity, and to ask them to move the market trailer, on top of their own, is “just another unpaid job for these vendors,” who don't face similar demands at other markets, she said.

Vree asked that the Town recognize the value of the Farmers' Market and adopt the approach of municipalities like Innisfil, by appointing a Town staff member as a year-round Market Manager, to handle vendor inquiries, update social media - “everything from collecting the vendor fees, to booking the entertainment.”

She suggested staffing costs could be offset in part by vendor fees, and partly by eliminating the Town grant that pays for the current manager. “As a Town, you have resources we can't possibly achieve,” Vree concluded.

Deputy Mayor James Leduc asked if the volunteer Committee could continue to run the Market this year, giving the Town time to review the issue, and assign a budget for 2018.

Vendor Shane Singh agreed it would be possible, if the Town would take responsibility for sign placement, and moving the trailer; for that, the Market needs immediate help, he said.

Council asked for a staff report, on how the Market request could be accommodated – asking Staff to consult with the Vendors and Market Committee to make sure what is offered matches what is needed.